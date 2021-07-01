Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after acquiring an additional 236,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $5,657,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 275.02 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

