Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of CDK Global worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

