Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 223.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,123 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 1,510,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,063,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,888,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,368,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,592,000 after buying an additional 701,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $46.29 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02.

