Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,290 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,645,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

