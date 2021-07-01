Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 482,835 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $53,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,693,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after buying an additional 1,734,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after buying an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,413,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 244,459 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after buying an additional 47,290 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

