Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.12 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.53% of LCI Industries worth $51,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 55,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.90. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $156.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCII. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

