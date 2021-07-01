Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.73 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 115,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of First Hawaiian worth $51,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.10.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

