Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $52,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

