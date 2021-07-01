BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Get BankFinancial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.82. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.66.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BankFinancial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 190,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BankFinancial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BankFinancial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in BankFinancial by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.