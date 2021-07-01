Barclays PLC Acquires 1,266 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perrigo by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of PRGO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.