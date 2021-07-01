Barclays PLC Grows Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 196.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,913,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $832.74 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

