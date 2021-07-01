Barclays PLC Increases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of The Simply Good Foods worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $18,165,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

