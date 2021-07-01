Barclays PLC Purchases 50,101 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

