Barclays PLC Raises Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

