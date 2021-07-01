Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 864.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

