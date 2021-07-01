Barclays Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $335.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Shares of ACN opened at $294.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

