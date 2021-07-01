Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FOJCY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

