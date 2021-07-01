Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NYSE B opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 85.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at $382,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

