Barr E S & Co. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,033,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,880,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

HD traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $321.11. The company had a trading volume of 78,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,541. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $341.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

