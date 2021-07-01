Barr E S & Co. Sells 7,131 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 2.8% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,516,000. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 46,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,528. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

