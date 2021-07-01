Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 25,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169,406. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.