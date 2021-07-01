BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 167.4% in June

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 128,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,987. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.