BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Down 67.9% in June

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLSA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,025,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $9,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,535,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,570,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36. BCLS Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

