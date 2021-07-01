BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,578 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6,860.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,970 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 622,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $98,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,317 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 308,404 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $17,328,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $162.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

