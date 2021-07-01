BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $99.40 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

