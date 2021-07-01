BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 433.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $290.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $195.84 and a 1 year high of $291.04.

