BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1,851.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $1,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

