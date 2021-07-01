BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $351,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Garmin by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN opened at $144.64 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $145.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

