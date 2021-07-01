BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 29.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,003,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 19,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $270.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.63. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $274.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

