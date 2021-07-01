Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Beam Therapeutics worth $47,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEAM opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $134.56.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,625 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,728. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

