Bean Cash (BITB) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,235,525,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

