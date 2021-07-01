Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $603.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.