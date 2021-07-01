bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

bebe stores stock remained flat at $$5.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

