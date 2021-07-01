Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.55 EPS.

Shares of BBBY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 248,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

