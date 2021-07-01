Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BBBY opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

