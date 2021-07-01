Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 27868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

