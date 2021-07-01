Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $48.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,977,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,100,938 shares of company stock valued at $54,817,398. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a PE ratio of 113.20. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.