Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €65.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.25 ($75.59).

Nemetschek stock opened at €64.52 ($75.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.44. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €70.55 ($83.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

