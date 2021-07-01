Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
Featured Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.