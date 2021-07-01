Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECAOF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. Eco has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

