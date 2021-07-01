Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 31.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Blackbaud by 15.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $7,121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 283,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

