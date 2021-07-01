Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 20.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

