Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.81 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

