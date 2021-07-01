Bessemer Group Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after buying an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $151,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,758 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $43,087,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

