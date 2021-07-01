Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 188,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 726,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $86.19.

