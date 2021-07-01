Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 429,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

