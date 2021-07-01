BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,400 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,177.78 ($28.45).

LON BHP traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,136.50 ($27.91). 3,907,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,151. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £108.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

