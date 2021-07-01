BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,024 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BBL opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.40. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

