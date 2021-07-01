BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.55 million and $15.45 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00138043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00170697 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,185.31 or 0.99958181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.