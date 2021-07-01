Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,656 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $9,873,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $15,210,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $358,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,438 shares of company stock worth $1,284,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

