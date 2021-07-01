BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray Sells 3,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.